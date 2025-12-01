Assam CM Distributes Financial MMUA Seed Fund in Barhampur and Jamunamukh

Nagaon: In a major push toward women’s economic empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed seed fund under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at the regional sports ground in Kathiatoli, under Barhampur and Jamunamukh constituencies.

Addressing over 30,000 women who gathered for the event, the Chief Minister formally commenced the distribution of ₹10,000 cheques to 33,000 beneficiaries. The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship and promote self-reliance among women across the district.

During his speech, CM Sarma stressed the importance of population control, stating that women with more than three children would be barred from future benefits under the scheme, with an exception for Scheduled Tribe communities, who are allowed up to four children. He added that if re-elected, the government would restrict all schemes for newly married women who give birth to three or more children.

Reaffirming the state’s stance against child marriage, the Chief Minister said it is “completely banned” in Assam. He also highlighted the recently passed law prohibiting polygamy, asserting that no man can marry again while his first wife is alive. Violators will face a mandatory seven-year imprisonment.

Following the distribution ceremony, Dr Sarma inaugurated the newly developed Mama Bazaar at Rengbeng, a dedicated rent-free market space designed exclusively for women entrepreneurs. The market will showcase local products and aims to create sustainable earning opportunities for women.

The programme was attended by Ministers Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Jitu Goswami, Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devashish Sharma, IAS, Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, Rupak Sharma, MLA Nagaon- Batadrava, Diplu Ranjan Sharma, MLA of Samaguri constituency, and Shashikanta Das, MLA of Raha constituency and other senior officials. Thousands of residents participated in the landmark event.

The initiative is a major step in Assam’s mission to strengthen inclusive development, placing women at the heart of the state’s socio-economic progress.