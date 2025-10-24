Assam CM Distributes MMUA Seed Fund of Rs.10,000 to Women Entrepreneurs of Sribhumi

Sribhumi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed seed funds of Rs.10,000 each to women beneficiaries in Sribhumi and Silchar under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) marking another step toward empowering women in Barak Valley.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit among women and help them become Atmanirbhar (self reliant) through micro and small scale ventures.

“Today, I witnessed the aspirations of our women in Sribhumi and Silchar which is full of fresh ideas on how to shape their future through entrepreneurship. Through MMMUA, we are encouraging them to fulfill their dreams,” CM Sarma said.

The government expects this seed fund distribution to stimulate local enterprise and strengthen the grassroots economy across Barak Valley. Future phases of the scheme will also include mentorship and market linkage support for the beneficiaries to help them expand their ventures sustainably.