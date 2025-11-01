Assam CM Distributes Rs.10,000 Seed Fund Each to Over 36,000 Women Entrepreneurs in Morigaon

Morigaon: In a remarkable step toward women’s empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, November 1, distributed seed funds of Rs.10,000 each to over 36,000 women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Morigaon’s Mikirbheta.

Addressing a massive gathering, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empower women economically and socially by helping them become self-reliant entrepreneurs. The scheme enables women to transform their small-scale ideas into sustainable ventures, thereby boosting local livelihoods and rural industries.

“The spirit of Nari Shakti will shape a new economic revolution in Assam. These women will not only uplift their families but also inspire many others in their communities,” said CM Sarma.

Under the MMUA scheme, eligible women entrepreneurs receive financial assistance, training and guidance to start or expand income-generating activities. The government’s vision is to empower every woman in Assam to contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic growth and development.