SIT Summons Actor Partha Hazarika as Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death Intensifies

Officials say the SIT has intensified its investigation after receiving Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem and toxicology reports from Singapore, seven people are already in custody.
File photo of actor Partha Hazarika
Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg has summoned actor Partha Hazarika for questioning, officials confirmed on Friday. The development comes as investigators step up efforts following the receipt of Garg’s post-mortem and toxicology reports from Singapore authorities.

Hazarika, known for his close ties with Zubeen and his wife Garima Garg, is reportedly being questioned over allegations circulating on social media that he had blackmailed the late musician. Officials, however, have not disclosed any concrete details about his role in the case.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the probe had gained momentum after Singapore formally shared medical and legal documents under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). “The SIT is confident of ensuring justice for Zubeen. When it submits the chargesheet by December 17, people will appreciate their,” the CM said.

Zubeen Garg, 52, died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.

