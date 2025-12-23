Assam CM Distributes Seed Fund under MMUA to Women Entrepreneurs in Chabua-Lahowal and Makum

Guwahati: Continuing the state government’s push towards women-led economic growth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed seed capital under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) to thousands of women entrepreneurs in Lahowal-Chabua and Makum.

At a programme held in Chabua-Lahowal, the Chief Minister distributed Rs 10,000 as seed financial assistance to 21,198 women beneficiaries under the MMUA scheme. The initiative aims to support women, popularly referred to as “naripreneurs,” in starting or expanding small livelihood activities in agriculture, allied sectors and local enterprises.

In a similar programme at Makum, more than 20,000 women from both rural and urban areas received benefits under the scheme, further widening the reach of MMUA in Upper Assam. The beneficiaries included women engaged in farming, animal husbandry, small trade, self-help group activities and other income-generating ventures.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the MMUA scheme is a key step towards empowering women financially and socially. He reiterated that the government’s long-term vision is to create 40 lakh “Lakhpati Baideus” across Assam by strengthening women’s access to credit, skills and enterprise opportunities.

CM Sarma also stated that the seed fund distribution is being carried out in phases. While the first phase provides Rs 10,000, the next phase will offer Rs 25,000, followed by a third phase of Rs 50,000, subject to proper utilisation of the funds. “Our focus is to encourage genuine entrepreneurship and ensure that the money is used productively to build sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

Officials said the MMUA scheme has already benefited lakhs of women across the state, helping them move towards self-reliance and economic dignity. The programmes at Lahowal-Chabua and Makum marked another major milestone in Assam’s journey towards inclusive growth and women-led development.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to expanding such initiatives to ensure that women remain at the centre of Assam’s development story.