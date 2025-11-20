Assam CM Extends Warm Wishes to Nitish Kumar on Taking Oath as Bihar Chief Minister

Guwahati: The swearing-in of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar has drawn congratulatory messages and best wishes from the leadership and citizens alike. Marking another important milestone in his political journey, the ceremony had been hailed as a moment of fresh beginning for the State.
The Assam Chief Minister graced the ceremony, which took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, with his presence. Moreover, CM Sarma extended his heartfelt wishes, stating, "Heartiest congratulations & best wishes to hon'ble Shri Nitish Kumar ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar."
The message further conveyed the confidence of the state's future trajectory under the amalgamated leadership of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. It stated, “May Bihar move toward new heights of progress and transformation under the guidance of Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the strong leadership of Nitish Ji. Warm wishes on this historic occasion of the swearing-in ceremony!”
The congratulatory notes underline the importance of the moment and reassure all in their belief that this leadership partnership could bring transformative changes for Bihar's future.
The oath-taking event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other senior NDA leaders. The ceremony marked a new term for Nitish Kumar, who has been a central figure in Bihar’s political landscape for decades. His leadership, strengthened by the support of the National Democratic Alliance, is expected to drive renewed focus on development, governance reforms, and socio-economic growth across the state.