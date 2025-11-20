Assam CM Extends Warm Wishes to Nitish Kumar on Taking Oath as Bihar Chief Minister

Guwahati: The swearing-in of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar has drawn congratulatory messages and best wishes from the leadership and citizens alike. Marking another important milestone in his political journey, the ceremony had been hailed as a moment of fresh beginning for the State.

The Assam Chief Minister graced the ceremony, which took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, with his presence. Moreover, CM Sarma extended his heartfelt wishes, stating, "Heartiest congratulations & best wishes to hon'ble Shri Nitish Kumar ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar."