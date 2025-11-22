Assam CM Hails Historic Milestone as Guwahati Becomes India's 30th Test Venue

The Chief Minister took to his social media and expressed his excitement. Sarma stated, “Proud to see ACA Stadium become India’s 30th Test venue, bringing the pinnacle of cricket to Assam. This moment will inspire countless young talents and elevate our sporting ambitions even higher. Onward to a new innings for Assam!”

CM Sarma’s message echoes the essence of the feat, not only as a sporting achievement but more so as a representative of Assam's growing stature both in national athletics and infrastructure development.

Moreover, the addition of Guwahati as a Test venue further cements the state's position as an emerging sports hub. This can be deemed as a result of years of consistent effort to upgrade cricketing facilities and ensure world-class match standards. This moment promises to bring new opportunities for young cricketers across the Northeast. This step will inspire young talents and boost the state's sporting aspirations.