Krishnendu Paul Reviews Development Works in Nagaon, Stresses Timely Completion

Nagaon: Assam Minister for Public Works, Fisheries, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, and Guardian Minister of Nagaon district, Krishnendu Paul, conducted a detailed review of development activities during his administrative visit to Nagaon. The review meeting, held at the District Commissioner’s conference hall, brought together senior officials from key departments to discuss progress and remove delays in ongoing schemes.
Minister Paul interacted with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Development, Education, Social Welfare, and other relevant departments to assess the project's status and identify areas requiring immediate attention. He reiterated the state government’s focus on transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric development.
Emphasizing the importance of fair recruitment, the minister instructed the District Education Officer to ensure that the ongoing process for teacher appointments, particularly for women candidates, is conducted strictly on merit. He stressed that no irregularity would be tolerated and appointments must reflect the government’s commitment to clean governance.
The Minister also directed officials to speed up the implementation of Model Anganwadi Centres, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), and the Amrit Sarovar initiative. Calling for faster progress in infrastructure projects, he set February 2026 as the deadline for completion of all pending works under the PWD and Housing departments.
The review meeting was attended by Nagaon-Batadrava MLA Rupak Sharma, CEO of Zilla Parishad Manoj Kumar Chikaria, District Development Commissioner Devyani Choudhury, representatives of the Barhampur MLA, and senior departmental officers.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Paul expressed confidence about the BJP’s performance in the upcoming 2026 elections. He said the party would win with a strong mandate and continue to guide Assam’s development for decades. He also criticised the previous Congress government, stating that its shortcomings had slowed progress in several sectors.
On the issue of vacant teaching posts in Nagaon’s government schools, the Minister assured that the appointments would be completed transparently through the District Commissioner’s office.
This visit underscores the government’s proactive approach to governance, with a focus on transparency, timely execution, and people-centric development.