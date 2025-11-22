Krishnendu Paul Reviews Development Works in Nagaon, Stresses Timely Completion

Nagaon: Assam Minister for Public Works, Fisheries, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, and Guardian Minister of Nagaon district, Krishnendu Paul, conducted a detailed review of development activities during his administrative visit to Nagaon. The review meeting, held at the District Commissioner’s conference hall, brought together senior officials from key departments to discuss progress and remove delays in ongoing schemes.

Minister Paul interacted with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Development, Education, Social Welfare, and other relevant departments to assess the project's status and identify areas requiring immediate attention. He reiterated the state government’s focus on transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric development.

Emphasizing the importance of fair recruitment, the minister instructed the District Education Officer to ensure that the ongoing process for teacher appointments, particularly for women candidates, is conducted strictly on merit. He stressed that no irregularity would be tolerated and appointments must reflect the government’s commitment to clean governance.