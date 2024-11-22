Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks DCs to Speed up Scheme Benefit Disbursal

Video conference with DCs

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a video conference with all the District Commissioners from his office at Lok Sewa Bhawan and took stock of the progress made in the districts across the state for expeditious disbursal of financial assistance to the beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

The Chief Minister took district-specific progress of different aspects of Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and gave suggestions for addressing all issues, including completing the backend processes so that Rs. 10,000 can be given to each of the woman beneficiaries under the scheme very soon. He said that as the state government is aiming at empowering the women through this scheme, as the successful implementation would lead to achieving government's objective of 'atmanirbhar nari'.

It may be noted that through Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the state government has envisaged to support women SHGs (Self Help Groups) to become rural micro entrepreneurs and facilitate them to earn annual income through financial assistance as grant in aid in the form of entrepreneurship fund. The Chief Minister asked to complete all formalities of the scheme by December this year.

The Chief Minister also took note of the preparedness of the district administrations with regard to early disbursal of flood relief grants through DBT. He asked the DCs to finalize the dates for formally handing over the financial help to the flood victims. The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to decide on the dates after consultation with the Guardian Ministers for handing over the benefits under Anundoram Borooah Cash Award Scheme, bicycle and scooty distribution and microfinance loan waiver scheme. He said that the benefits under all the schemes should reach the beneficiaries by end the end of December this year.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. KK Dwivedi and other senior officers were present at the video conference.

