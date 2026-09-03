Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls for Intensified War on Drugs at SP-Level Conference

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GUWAHATI/BOKAKHAT: The SP-level conference that began today at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, will primarily discuss ways and means to tackle the drug menace, besides other grey areas in policing.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that apart from the key challenges in policing in the state, the two-day SP-level conference will give special focus on the fight against drugs. "We need to take special care, as Assam's geographical location makes it the transit point of drugs from Myanmar. The drug mafia have availed themselves of Assam's geographical location, which borders Myanmar, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, etc., and are using Assam as their transit corridor. Earlier, drugs were sent from Myanmar through Mizoram and Assam. However, the drug mafia have recently started using the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh to traffic drugs to Assam and the rest of India," the Chief Minister said.

Since 2021, when the war against drugs began, the Assam Police seized drugs worth around Rs 3,250 crore and nabbed around 26,000 individuals for their involvement in drug trafficking.

The Chief Minister said, "We need to intensify the war against drugs in the Barak Valley, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh. We need to be vigilant to check the entry of drugs through Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Nagaon. We also need to be more vigilant to prevent undetected drugs from passing into the rest of India through Dhubri and Kokrajhar."

Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the passing out parade of a total of 371 constables and 32 DSPs inducted in the state police force.

The Chief Minister said that the comprehensive training provided at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy had prepared the newly inducted personnel to become modern, technologically equipped, professionally competent and people-orientated members of the Assam Police.

Calling upon the Assam Police to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to ensure the safety and security of women across the state. He also said that the Assam Police must continue to take sustained action against offences such as child marriage and polygamy.

The Chief Minister said, "With the decline of insurgency-related challenges, the force has increasingly focused on core policing responsibilities, including maintenance of law and order, prevention and detection of crimes, and combating emerging threats such as cybercrimes."

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