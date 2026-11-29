STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill.

Describing it as a historic step towards enhancing women's participation in the country's democratic and political processes, he said the proposed constitutional amendment marked a decisive move towards fulfilling the commitment of providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

In a post on 'X', he termed it a historic step toward taking women's participation in democracy to new heights.

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill represented a significant step towards realising greater political representation for women across the country.

He wrote, "Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill is a decisive move toward realising 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies."

According to him, increased representation would ensure that women's voices become stronger in shaping the country's policies and decision-making processes.

He wrote, "Now, women's voices will be even stronger in shaping the country's policies and decisions."

His remarks follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating the Central government's commitment to fulfilling its promise to women, describing the move as part of the Centre's resolve to empower Nari Shakti.

The proposed 33 per cent reservation is aimed at increasing women's representation in Parliament and state legislatures, addressing the longstanding demand for greater participation of women in electoral politics.

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