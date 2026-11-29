STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Finally, after around 30 years of protracted legal battle, a special CBI court in the city sentenced ULFA militant Phatik Hatimota to life imprisonment for the sensational abduction and murder of social activist Sanjoy Ghose in Majuli 1997.

Ghose and his associate Chandan Doley were abducted by ULFA militants from Mekheligaon village in Majuli. While Doley managed to escape from the clutches of the abductors, Ghose was killed in captivity and his body was never found.

The abduction and subsequent killing of Ghose, a grassroots development worker, caused a major nationwide stir. It sent shockwaves particularly among development workers and civil society groups in Majuli, where he was engaged in rural development activities.

Counted among the major high-profile killings of the militant organisation, the incident also marked a turning point in the ULFA's armed movement for an independent homeland, as public opinion slowly began to shift vis-à-vis the outfit.

Following the Assam government's decision to hand over the case to the CBI, the agency named several senior and other ULFA members as accused. The CBI had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of each accused.

Following a CBI probe, charge sheets were filed against 11 accused, including Phatik who was arrested in November 2011. But he subsequently managed to get bail in 2012.

Ghose, secretary of AVARD-NE, had moved to Majuli in 1996 with his family and colleagues to work on grassroots development.

Working for flood and erosion prevention, rural development and improvement of the livelihoods of local people, he mobilised voluntary labour (shram dhan) to build local embankments against riverbank erosion, alongside health and livelihood initiatives, besides founding Charkha to bridge NGOs and mainstream media.

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