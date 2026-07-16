Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Proposes Solutions to Steer Clear of Jorabat Floods

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma spelt out two alternatives that can help people steer clear of the dangerous deluge at Jorabat - the proposed Guwahati Ring Road and the proposed Digaru-Narengi four-lane road.

The chief minister informed the state Assembly today, "Since Jorabat is a centre for Assam and Meghalaya, we need to find a solution to get rid of the frequent floods there. With a view to steering clear of the floods at Jorabat, we have allocated an additional Rs 150 crore. We have given the responsibility to IIT Guwahati to prepare a design to mitigate the floods in Jorabat. We're going to club this design with the Ring Road Project. The other alternative for vehicles from the Nagaon side is to divert from Digaru to Narengi before reaching Jorabat. We are planning for a four-lane road from Digaru to Narengi."

On the issue of making Guwahati a purple city, the chief minister said, "We will plant Ajara trees (Queen's Crape Myrtle) on either side of the National Highway from Jalukbari to Khanapara. We will also appeal to the GMC and the PWD to paint all government buildings purple."

Earlier, MLA Pradyut Bordoloi drew the attention of the Assembly to make Guwahati a purple city. Bordoloi said, "The state flower of Assam is kopou phool (foxtail orchid), which also seems purplish. Guwahati is expanding fast, and buildings keep bobbing up. However, Guwahati has its own entity. We need to keep that up. We can transform Guwahati into a purple city, similar to how Jaipur is known as the Pink City.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai said that the GMC has already taken steps to make Guwahati a purple city. GMC also appealed to the public to cooperate in making Guwahati a purple city.

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