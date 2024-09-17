Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma roots for proper SOP for physical checking of exam candidates

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday was all for a proper SOP for physical checking of exam candidates, even as he instructed the Assam DGP Gyanandra Pratap Singh to probe an incident at a recruitment examination in Nalbari district.

A girl candidate took to social media to describe her experience with physical checking before entering the exam venue. The candidate alleged that her private parts were checked by a woman constable.

The incident allegedly happened at Swahid Smriti College in Nalbari’s Belsor. A girl has alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts while she was entering the examination hall to take the recruitment examination on Sunday, when the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam 2024 (ADRE) for Group III posts was held.

Regarding the incident, the CM took to his X handle to say, “My instruction to the police on the Nalbari incident—I spoke with the DGP, Assam, @gpsinghips, and instructed him to investigate the incident where a girl student has alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall. For me, the dignity and respect of our mothers and sisters are of utmost importance and non-negotiable. The DGP also informed me of another incident in North Lakhimpur, where cheating material was recovered from the inner garment of a girl student on the same day.”

“We have two crucial tasks before us:

1. To conduct the ADRE examination with the highest level of integrity and transparency. We owe this to the entire younger generation of ours, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

2. At the same time, we must ensure the decency and dignity of our female candidates are upheld at all times. Therefore, a proper SOP should be developed, taking into account the relevant judgements from the Hon’ble Courts and guidelines from the Women’s Commission regarding the conduct of searches involving women, and this must be circulated before the next round of examinations,” the CM stated.

The DGP also expressed on X, “Reference complaint of overreach by women police personnel during checking of women candidates at Nalbari during recruitment examination—Range DIG has been directed to enquire into the matter. Since Range DIG Central Western Range and the District Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police of Nalbari are all women, factual positions would be known in quick time for further action.”

“It may also be mentioned that a FIR has been registered at North Lakhimpur PS today where cheating material papers were seized hidden inside a woman candidate’s undergarments,” informed GP Singh. Meanwhile, controversy has erupted after a pdf file of the question paper used in ADRE yesterday appeared on social media today, although the question papers were not allowed to be taken by the candidates. It remains to be ascertained whether the question paper is real or fake.

It should be mentioned that two more ADREs are scheduled to be held on September 29 and October 27.

Also Read: Assam: Massive grade-III exam amidst massive bandobast successful (sentinelassam.com)