Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows to Protect Indigenous Land Rights, Resolve Disputes

A Correspondent

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state governments efforts to protect land rights of indigenous people and grant them permanent ownership of land will continue.

Attending a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Wednesday in the presence of his cabinet colleagues Keshab Mahanta, Rameswar Teli, Dr Ranoj Pegu and Sushanta Borgohain, and local MLAs, besides other senior government officials, including the district commissioners of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Majuli, and representatives of tribal organisations, regarding the problems faced by tribal people concerning the revenue department, the Chief Minister further stated that the government would resolve the land-related issues and disputes of every eligible tribal family proactively.

In another meeting held in the presence of representatives from various organisations of the Moran and Matak communities regarding land-related matters of the people of both communities, the Chief Minister said guidelines formulated under Mission Basundhara 4.0 for the Moran and Matak communities will be uploaded on the portal.

He informed the meeting that to facilitate online land applications, training will be provided to a section of youth from both communities in the districts inhabited by them.

He assured members of both the communities of several steps, including extending the time for premium submission, eliminating the issue of land settlement, etc, within the stipulated timeframe. He said the government's efforts to mitigate the land-related grievances of the Moran and Matak people will continue.

Held with the objective of ensuring the land rights of the indigenous people of Upper Assam, both the meetings underscored the need of resolving the problems faced by the public in settling land-related complaints and objections.

The meetings also discussed the allotment of up to 50 bighas of land to tribal families, as well as reviewing the unresolved cases of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and 3.0 under Mission Basundhara 4.0. The Chief Minister is on a two-day tour to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

Also Read: Zubeen death case: Garima submits memorandum to Governor Acharya, seeks speedy justice