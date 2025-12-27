Inaugural Hadug Mela in Pobitora Celebrates Nature Conservation and Green Economy

Morigaon: With an aim to promote nature conservation and strengthen the green economic foundation of local communities, the first-ever Hadug Mela was inaugurated on December 26at Asingia Playground on the bank of the Hadug River near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The three-day fair, organised by the Pobitora Range Office in collaboration with the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary’s Periphery Development Committee, will conclude on December 28, 2025.

Dipon Kathar, the President of the Celebration Committee, in the presence of forest officials, local representatives, and villagers formally inaugurated the Hadug Mela.

Earlier, the event began with traditional religious rituals performed on the bank of the Hadug River, invoking blessings for harmony between nature and people.

Set against the lush green surroundings of Pobitora, one of Assam’s most important habitats for the one-horned rhinoceros, the Hadug Mela is named after Hadug Beel, a significant wetland located within the sanctuary in Morigaon district. The festival showcases the rich cultural heritage, traditional skills, and eco-friendly livelihood practices of communities living around the protected area.