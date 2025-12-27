Inaugural Hadug Mela in Pobitora Celebrates Nature Conservation and Green Economy

Morigaon: With an aim to promote nature conservation and strengthen the green economic foundation of local communities, the first-ever Hadug Mela was inaugurated on December 26at Asingia Playground on the bank of the Hadug River near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The three-day fair, organised by the Pobitora Range Office in collaboration with the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary’s Periphery Development Committee, will conclude on December 28, 2025.
Dipon Kathar, the President of the Celebration Committee, in the presence of forest officials, local representatives, and villagers formally inaugurated the Hadug Mela.
Earlier, the event began with traditional religious rituals performed on the bank of the Hadug River, invoking blessings for harmony between nature and people.
Set against the lush green surroundings of Pobitora, one of Assam’s most important habitats for the one-horned rhinoceros, the Hadug Mela is named after Hadug Beel, a significant wetland located within the sanctuary in Morigaon district. The festival showcases the rich cultural heritage, traditional skills, and eco-friendly livelihood practices of communities living around the protected area.
Local residents from seven villages, Burha Mayong, Auguri, Hatigarh, Kholabhuya, Chonka, Raja Mayong, and Hadugpar, are actively participating in the mela. Stalls display a wide range of locally made products, including handloom textiles, bamboo and water hyacinth crafts, traditional jewellery, and indigenous food items. These products have been prepared by members of the Pabitora Environmental Development Committee, highlighting sustainable use of natural resources.
The mela also features folk music, cultural performances, and traditional cuisine, drawing visitors from nearby areas and providing a platform for local artists and artisans.
To ensure smooth organisation, a celebration committee has been formed. The committee includes Chief Advisor Dr Phanibhushan Nath, former Principal of Mayong Regional College; Advisors Priyanka Gogoi, Circle Officer of Mayong Revenue Circle; Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora; Mun Prasad Tiwari, Officer-in-Charge of Mayong Police Station; Babul Bora of Auguri EDC; and Karbi Bangthai King Aniruddha Teron.
The executive body comprises President Dipon Kathar, Vice-President Manjula Rahman, Treasurers Khandakar Moidul Islam and Madhuram Nath, and Joint Secretaries Jyoti Prasad Bora and Mitul Das. The organisers have appealed to the public to extend their cooperation and participation to make the inaugural Hadug Mela a grand success.