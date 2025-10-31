He Couldn’t Swim In The Sea: Assam Cries As Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale Turns in to a Heartbreak Farewell

Guwahati : The premiere of Roi Roi Binale, one of the most anticipated films in the Assamese industry, turned into an emotional evening as fans across Assam were left in tears after watching Zubeen Garg’s final on-screen performance. Theatres were packed to capacity, yet by the end, an overwhelming silence filled the halls.

Viewers described the experience as deeply personal, with many struggling to hold back their emotions. “He couldn’t swim the sea,” one heartbroken fan said, recalling the film’s most poignant scene. “It felt exactly like it happened in real life,” she added, her voice breaking with emotion.