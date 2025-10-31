He Couldn’t Swim In The Sea: Assam Cries As Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale Turns in to a Heartbreak Farewell

Guwahati : The premiere of Roi Roi Binale, one of the most anticipated films in the Assamese industry, turned into an emotional evening as fans across Assam were left in tears after watching Zubeen Garg’s final on-screen performance. Theatres were packed to capacity, yet by the end, an overwhelming silence filled the halls.
Viewers described the experience as deeply personal, with many struggling to hold back their emotions. “He couldn’t swim the sea,” one heartbroken fan said, recalling the film’s most poignant scene. “It felt exactly like it happened in real life,” she added, her voice breaking with emotion.
As audiences exited the theatres, whispers of “Kobo nuwaru, kobo nuwaru” (“can’t express it”) echoed among the crowd. Many described the film as a mirror of Zubeen’s own journey, powerful, vulnerable, and unforgettable.
Another fan murmured, “Sabo eke hoise, sob sabo ahiba” (“everything felt similar, everyone must come and watch”), capturing the shared grief and pride that swept through Assam.
With its raw storytelling and heartfelt performances, Roi Roi Binale has become more than just a movie; it's a tribute, a farewell, and a reminder of the eternal bond between Zubeen Garg and his fans.