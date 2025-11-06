Assam CM Inaugurates Amrit Kalash Yatra Today

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, November 6, inaugurated the Amrit Kalash Yatra at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, marking the beginning of a significant people’s contribution movement and a new phase in Assam’s development journey. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the initiative is a symbol of unity and participation with people from across Assam donating small portions of soil from their homes and land. “We have collected 540 Kalash in total, from which 270 have been sent to Delhi through Rajdhani Express for the upcoming Amrit Batika project of the central government and the remaining 270 are preserved at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra,” he said.

He further announced that the collected land will contribute to the construction of Kanaklata Barua State University at Gohpur, a new state university to be developed on 771 bighas of land with an approved budget of Rs.500 crore. The bidding process for the project has already been completed, and the institution is expected to become a modern centre of higher learning in Assam.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several upcoming visits by Union Ministers and the inauguration of major infrastructure projects. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Assam on November 7 and will inaugurate Kanaklata Barua State University on November 8, besides interacting with young entrepreneurs at the Semiconductor Unit in Jagiroad. She will also inaugurate the Gateway of Guwahati Cruise Terminal and the Brahmaputra Riverfront at Uzan Bazaar. Following this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the state on November 9 to attend a special air show at Lachit Ghat that will feature Rafale and Sukhoi jets performing for the first time in Assam.

In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new terminal and lay the foundation stone of the Namrup Fertiliser Factory and is scheduled to return in January to open the North Guwahati Bridge and attend programs at the Jyoti-Bishnu auditorium, Batadrava project and various booth-level events.

CM Sarma concluded his address by mentioning his upcoming engagements in Bihar, where he will attend nine out of twelve planned meetings due to an overlapping ministerial visit. “Though my schedule is tight, I will continue to work towards fulfilling Assam’s development goals,” he said. The Chief Minister finally added his remarks on the Amrit Kalash Yatra, saying it marks not just a government effort but a collective journey that stands as a symbol of every Assamese contributing to the state’s progress and future.