“Bhupen Hazarika’s 100-Foot Statue to Be Built Near Dhola-Sadiya Bridge”: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on 14th death anniversary, during a peaceful event held at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Kshetra in Jalukbari. Admirers, family members and dignitaries from across the state gathered to celebrate the life and music of the cultural icon who continues to define the soul of Assam.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma announced that a 100-foot-tall statue of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika will soon be erected near the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, close to his birthplace in Sadiya, as a grand tribute to his timeless contribution to art, culture and humanity. “Discussions are underway and the project will soon take shape.This statue will be a tribute from the people of Assam to the man who gave us our voice,” CM Sarma said.

Highlighting statewide celebrations, the CM mentioned that nearly two lakh people across Assam came together to sing Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe,” symbolising unity and compassion. He added that the state government is working to have the song recognised by the United Nations as a song of humanity, in honour of his universal message of brotherhood.

CM Sarma also announced that Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary will be celebrated on a grand scale at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Additionally, he urged Bihu committees across Assam to dedicate one night of their annual festivities to Hazarika, promising assistance for such cultural events.

Paying homage to Bhupen Hazarika’s contribution during the Assam Movement, CM Sarma recalled his song ‘Swahid Pronamu Tumak,’ written in memory of the martyrs. “On December 10, when we inaugurate the new Shahid Memorial, this song will once again echo in honour of the martyrs of Assam,” he said.

The Chief Minister concluded by requesting every town and local body to dedicate spaces in the name of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, ensuring that his music, ideals and love for humanity continue to inspire generations to come.