Assam CM launches statewide narcotics destruction drive, vows zero tolerance to drugs

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GUWAHATI/NALBARI: Reaffirming the Assam government’s Zero Tolerance to Drugs policy, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday formally launched the statewide narcotics destruction drive at the 14th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) headquarters at Daulashal in the Nalbari district.

As part of the programme, the chief minister inaugurated a secure drug disposal machine installed at the battalion campus with the assistance of the central government. He also formally commenced the disposal process by operating a road roller over seized narcotic substances. Similar drug disposal programmes were carried out simultaneously across all districts of the state. Under the initiative, narcotic substances worth Rs. 472.51 crore seized by Assam Police, including heroin, ganja, cough syrup, tablets and capsules, opium, morphine and cocaine, will be disposed of.

The contraband includes ganja worth Rs 188.98 crore; heroin worth Rs 117.75 crore; Yaba tablets worth Rs 74.84 crore; cough syrup worth Rs 22.95 crore; and narcotic tablets worth Rs 19.86 crore, besides opium, morphine, cocaine and other banned drugs.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Sarma reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating the drug menace from the state. He said the Assam government and Assam Police would continue their sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and ensure that those involved in the illegal trade are brought to justice. The Chief Minister also stated that similar narcotics destruction drives are being carried out simultaneously in every district of Assam, reflecting the government’s determined approach to combating drug abuse and trafficking across the state.

The launch of the destruction drive marks another significant step in Assam’s ongoing campaign against narcotics, reinforcing the state’s commitment to a drug-free future through strict enforcement and coordinated action.

Dr Sarma said that during the past five years, 3,300 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while Assam Police has so far seized narcotic substances worth Rs. 3,227 crore.

Referring to the recent discussion on drugs in the Assam Legislative Assembly, he said that members from both the ruling and opposition benches had advocated stricter action against drug trafficking. In line with this consensus, the state government has launched the centrally coordinated drug disposal campaign from Doulashal.

The Chief Minister observed that Assam has emerged as a transit route for heroin, methamphetamine and Yaba tablets smuggled from different parts of Myanmar to various states across the country, describing the trend as a matter of serious concern. He noted that taking action against major drug traffickers is highly challenging, as the principal operators often remain outside the country while engaging multiple intermediaries for transportation and distribution.

He expressed confidence that if Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and West Bengal continue their coordinated efforts against drug trafficking and exemplary punishment is ensured for offenders, Assam can eventually cease to be used as a transit corridor for narcotics.

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