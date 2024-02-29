Assam CM meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda; opposition gets into a huddle

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the Lok Sabha poll drawing closer, all political parties are gearing up their activities in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national BJP president JP Nadda, and the party’s Assam observer, Baijayant Panda.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led all-party alliance in the state also met in Guwahati on Wednesday. The AGP, on the other hand, has been holding its new executive committee meeting since Tuesday. Amid all such hectic activities, another Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president, Rana Goswami, quit the party today.

In New Delhi, the Chief Minister and the state BJP president met Panda first, and then Nadda and Shah. The meetings mainly hinged on the candidate survey report on the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

Bhabesh Kalita said, “We surveyed 12 constituencies and left one each for the AGP and the UPPL, though the seat-sharing among the allies is still to be finalized. We have also given importance to women candidates.”

The BJP has not surveyed the prospects of the Kokrajhar and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies.

The opposition alliance meeting had Congress state president Bhupen Bora and CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, TMC state president Ripun Bora, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi, and the representatives of the CPI (M) and other regional parties. Their agenda included seat-sharing and putting up a united fight against the BJP and its allies.

Meanwhile, Congress working president Rana Goswami dealt a blow to the party by resigning all party posts and membership. A few days ago, another APCC working president, Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, had to face an expulsion threat from the party for supporting the government.

Debabrata Saikia said that Rana Goswami should inform the public of the reason behind deserting the Congress. “If he discloses his grievances, we can work on them in the future,” Saikia said. On Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, “We presume that he succumbed to the government’s pressure. An investigation agency conducted search operations in his house and grilled him recently.”

