Assam: CM Sarma Demands Swift Probe into Suspicious Death of Himashree Boro

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking a thorough, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the tragic and suspicious death of Himashree Boro, a 20-year-old student of B Borooah College, Guwahati.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Sarma highlighted the circumstances surrounding Boro's disappearance during her return journey to Guwahati from Visakhapatnam and the subsequent recovery of her body in Andhra Pradesh, expressing serious concern over the possibility of foul play.

According to the letter, Boro, a resident of Kamrup district, had travelled to Visakhapatnam as part of a dance troupe. On October 5, she boarded the Dibrugarh Vivek Express (train no. 22503) to return to Guwahati.

On October 6, her family received a distressing message from her in which she expressed fear over the presence of several men around her. She subsequently went missing during the journey.

Her bag was later found in the train's S2 coach, while her body was subsequently recovered from a forested area near Malayapuram in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Describing the circumstances as deeply concerning, the Chief Minister said the incident had caused profound grief and concern in Assam.

Sarma urged the Union Railway Minister to intervene and order a detailed inquiry through the railway authorities into both the circumstances of Boro's death and the events that took place during her train journey.

He stressed the need for an impartial and time-bound investigation to establish the truth and ensure that those responsible, if any, are identified and brought to justice at the earliest.

The Chief Minister's intervention comes amid concerns over the circumstances surrounding the young student's disappearance and death while travelling by train.

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