Assam: CM Sarma Encourages Women Entrepreneurs in Dibrugarh Under MMMUA

The Chief Minister said he was “amidst his sisters,” appreciating their determination to build independent livelihoods and contribute to Assam’s economic growth. The initiative provides financial aid, capacity-building, and mentoring to women aiming to start their own businesses.

He emphasised that empowering women is key to shaping a stronger and more progressive Assam. The programme, already transforming lives across districts, stands as a model of inclusive development and grassroots leadership led by women.