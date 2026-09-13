Assam CM Sarma Hails Guwahati’s Mention in New Delhi BRICS Declaration

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today expressed his happiness in seeing a reference to Guwahati in the New Delhi BRICS Declaration. He was alluding to the mention of the Guwahati Declaration, adopted by the Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies of BRICS nations in Guwahati recently.

Taking to his X handle, the CM posted, "Happy to see a reference to Guwahati in the #NewDelhiDeclaration. The #BRICS Declaration has formally recognised the Guwahati Declaration, adopted by the Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies of BRICS nations, as a key step toward strengthening operational and technical cooperation against narcotics. This is an extremely symbolic and powerful move, given that Assam sits at a critical narcotics corridor. Beyond this, the declaration is a resounding testament to India's Chairship , substantive in content and far-reaching in vision. From multilateral reform to counter-terrorism, and closer collaboration in new age technology, agriculture and animal conservation , several critical issues have found consensus among global powers, including the voice of the Global South. This document exemplifies the pragmatic, inclusive and forward-looking leadership that Indian foreign policy brings to an evolving global order. My compliments to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the entire team for this landmark achievement."

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