Locals Protest at Kheroni Hospital in Karbi Anglong Over Ambulance Delay

Karbi Anglong: In an incident on October 26, Sunday evening, tension broke down in West Karbi Anglong after a 108 ambulance allegedly failed to arrive for over two hours to transfer a road accident victim to Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The patient, identified as Raju Engti, President of the Auto Drivers Association, Kheroni, sustained injuries in a road mishap and required urgent medical transfer.

The prolonged delay raised anger among locals and association members, who gathered at the hospital demanding accountability from health authorities, resulting in a heated situation at the premises.