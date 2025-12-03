Assam Jatiya Parishad Opens Morigaon Office Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

Morigaon: In the run-up to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has stepped up preparations by inaugurating a new party office in Morigaon town. The inauguration was led by AJP President Lurunjyoti Gogoi, who highlighted the party’s commitment to contesting the elections and urged support from people across all walks of life.

Lurinjyoti said, “We seek the cooperation and backing of the citizens to strengthen our voice and ensure representation in the state assembly."