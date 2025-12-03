Assam Jatiya Parishad Opens Morigaon Office Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

Morigaon: In the run-up to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has stepped up preparations by inaugurating a new party office in Morigaon town. The inauguration was led by AJP President Lurunjyoti Gogoi, who highlighted the party’s commitment to contesting the elections and urged support from people across all walks of life.
Lurinjyoti said, “We seek the cooperation and backing of the citizens to strengthen our voice and ensure representation in the state assembly."
The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including former Union Minister Rajen Gohain, AJP Secretary Jagdish Bhuyan, Central Committee Joint Secretary Bani Das, and Morigaon District Acting President Simal Deuri, along with other party members and supporters.
With just four months remaining for the assembly polls, the inauguration stands as a significant step in the party’s strategy to consolidate its presence and reach out to voters in key constituencies. Party leaders stressed that grassroots mobilisation and engagement with local communities would be central to their campaign.AJP members are hopeful that the Morigaon office to serve as a hub for coordinating election activities and strengthening the party’s organisational framework across the district.