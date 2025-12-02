Assam CM to Distribute Cheques to 17,500 SHG Members in Hailakandi on December 6

Hailakandi: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Hailakandi on December 6 to participate in a major government initiative aimed at strengthening women-led entrepreneurship in the district. As part of the Mahila Udyamita project, the Chief Minister will hand over financial assistance cheques to 17,500 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Hailakandi constituency.
The cheque distribution event will take place at the District Sports Association (DSA) field, where a crowd of nearly 50,000 people is anticipated. In preparation for the large-scale programme, work at the venue has intensified. Teams from multiple departments, including administration, PWD, PHE, and local civic bodies, are engaged round the clock to ensure seamless arrangements.
A sense of excitement is palpable across Hailakandi, with many residents viewing the Chief Minister’s visit as a significant moment for the district. SHG beneficiaries, local community leaders, and youth groups have already begun planning a warm reception for CM Sarma.
Security measures have been substantially strengthened ahead of the programme. Police personnel have been deployed across key locations, and special monitoring teams are coordinating movement and crowd management. A temporary helipad has been set up on the DSA field to facilitate the Chief Minister’s arrival.
Officials said the December 6 event is poised to further enhance the government’s outreach efforts and contribute to expanding women-led livelihood opportunities in Hailakandi. The administration expects the programme to provide a major boost to local economic development and social empowerment initiatives in the district.