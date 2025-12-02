Assam CM to Distribute Cheques to 17,500 SHG Members in Hailakandi on December 6

Hailakandi: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Hailakandi on December 6 to participate in a major government initiative aimed at strengthening women-led entrepreneurship in the district. As part of the Mahila Udyamita project, the Chief Minister will hand over financial assistance cheques to 17,500 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Hailakandi constituency.

The cheque distribution event will take place at the District Sports Association (DSA) field, where a crowd of nearly 50,000 people is anticipated. In preparation for the large-scale programme, work at the venue has intensified. Teams from multiple departments, including administration, PWD, PHE, and local civic bodies, are engaged round the clock to ensure seamless arrangements.