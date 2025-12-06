Assam CM Unveils Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan Scheme in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the distribution of cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) scheme in Hailakandi, empowering thousands of women in the district’s self-help group network. A total of 17,774 women from the Hailakandi Legislative Assembly Constituency are set to receive ₹10,000 each as part of this initiative. Beneficiaries include members of SHGs across two urban blocks and three development blocks.

The Chief Minister arrived at the DSA Sports Complex by helicopter around 11:30 AM and addressed a large public gathering. He was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Krishnendu Paul and Kaushik Roy, among others.

In his speech, Dr. Sarma launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party failed to bring meaningful development during its rule. “They only distributed dhoti and lungi, while we are working to strengthen livelihoods,” he said.