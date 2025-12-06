Assam CM Unveils Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan Scheme in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the distribution of cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) scheme in Hailakandi, empowering thousands of women in the district’s self-help group network. A total of 17,774 women from the Hailakandi Legislative Assembly Constituency are set to receive ₹10,000 each as part of this initiative. Beneficiaries include members of SHGs across two urban blocks and three development blocks.
The Chief Minister arrived at the DSA Sports Complex by helicopter around 11:30 AM and addressed a large public gathering. He was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Krishnendu Paul and Kaushik Roy, among others.
In his speech, Dr. Sarma launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party failed to bring meaningful development during its rule. “They only distributed dhoti and lungi, while we are working to strengthen livelihoods,” he said.
Key Points from the Chief Minister’s Address:
1. So far, 12 lakh women in Assam have received financial support under the MMUA scheme.
2. Once fully implemented, the initiative aims to benefit 40 lakh women across the state.
3. Dr. Sarma advised the SHG members to utilise the amount wisely by:
4. Working collectively within their 10-member groups
5. Starting small businesses to boost household income and self-reliance
He also hinted at a “New Year gift” for Arunodaya (Orunodoi) beneficiaries, though he did not reveal further details.
Major Announcements for Hailakandi District
An MRI machine will soon be installed at Hailakandi Civil Hospital, enhancing diagnostic facilities for residents.
Plans are underway to set up a new medical college in the district, a significant step toward improving healthcare and higher education infrastructure.