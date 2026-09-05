Assam CM Urges ASTC to Diversify Business, Unlock Assets for Financial Sustainability

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the ASTC authorities to explore new avenues of growth and business diversification to make the Corporation more financially robust and self-sustaining.

Speaking at a review meeting of the corporation, the Chief Minister stressed the need to diversify ASTC's business activities and explore new business frontiers, monetise its existing assets while retaining ownership of the assets with ASTC, and expand corporate business opportunities, including providing ASTC's fleet and transport services to corporate houses and other institutions. He also asked the ASTC authority to enhance revenue-generating activities and ensure more efficient utilisation of existing resources and identify innovative avenues to strengthen ASTC's long-term financial sustainability.

Reviewing the present status of the Assam State Transport Corporation, the Chief Minister took a detailed assessment of its key operational and financial parameters, including manpower strength, fleet strength, assets, their utilisation, financial position, revenue streams and future initiatives for strengthening and modernising the Corporation.

During the meeting the Chief Minister observed that ASTC has immense potential to emerge as an efficient, modern and financially sustainable public transport organisation. He stressed that the Corporation must innovate, diversify and unlock the value of its existing strengths to move forward with renewed purpose and momentum. Transport Minister Charan Boro was present at the meeting.

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