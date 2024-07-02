Assam: State flood situation may become more critical, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

PM, Shah takes stock of Assam floods

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Monday that the flood situation has turned critical since last evening, and if it rains continuously, the flood situation will become even more critical in the state in the next three to four days. The Prime Minister and Union Home Minister expressed concern about the flood situation in the state. The Centre has kept the NDRF and the Army in a state of readiness to tackle any emerging situation in Assam.

Speaking to the media regarding the flood situation in the state, the Chief Minister said that the Brahmaputra and other rivers in the state are flowing above the danger level. NHPC discharged the additional water from their reservoirs yesterday, and excess rainwater from Arunachal Pradesh is also flowing into the state, which has made the flood situation critical in the state. So far, in the second wave of floods, only one embankment has been breached, but the way the waters of the Brahmaputra are rising, the situation may turn even more critical across the state, the CM said.

The CM also said, “The Prime Minister called me today to inquire about the flood situation. I explained to him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government. PM assured me of full cooperation from the Government of India in this hour of crisis.” He added that a discussion was also held with Amit Shah about the flood situation. Shah assured the CM that the NDRF and Army were ready to help in case the need arose.

The Chief Minister said he has instructed all ministers and MLAs to go to their respective districts and LACs to inquire about the condition of the people there. He said the proposed DCs conference has been postponed, and they have been asked to monitor the flood situation and the relief operations in their respective districts.

He also said that Kaziranga has been affected by the floods, with many areas inundated. Out of 233 forest camps in the national park, 95 have been submerged by flood waters. Since Monday, traffic restrictions have also been imposed on the national highway passing through KNP. Trucks plying to and from Guwahati have been diverted via the Kaliabhomora Bridge to go through the North Bank route. Night buses and private vehicles passing through KNP would be provided with police escorts every half hour, he added.

The CM stated that the Army’s help has been enlisted to tackle the flood situation in Tinsukia district.

Till Monday evening, a total of 1275 villages in 19 districts and around 6.44 lakh people were affected by the floods in the state. One more death was reported from Tinsukia district, taking the death toll to 35. An embankment on the Brahmaputra near Auniati Xatra was breached on Monday evening.

