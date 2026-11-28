STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three years after it was passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), the Assam College Employees (Provincialisation) (Amendment) Bill continues to gather dust.

Meant to streamline appointment of both teaching and non-teaching staff in colleges, ALA passed the amendment on April 5, 2023 with the objective of constituting the Assam College Services Recruitment Board (ACSRB).

It was proposed to replace selection by individual college governing bodies with centralised recruitment exams/tests for teaching and non-teaching staff, with a chairman and six members for a two-year term while the director of higher education (DHE) remains the appointing authority.

As per the existing system, governing bodies of the respective colleges conduct exams/tests for selecting candidates against various teaching and non-teaching vacancies.

Thereafter, the governing bodies send the list of selected candidates to DHE, who issues the appointment order.

The system sometimes makes it cumbersome for the applicants as they have to appear for multiple tests/interviews in different colleges. Hence, the amendment Bill proposed to do away with this.

Even Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu had announced in his X handle immediately after the passage of the Bill that it provides creation of ACSRB for recruitment of both teaching and non-teaching staff in the Colleges of Assam.

But, due to some inexplicable reasons, the Bill is yet to be implemented.

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