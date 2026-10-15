Assam: Compensatory Afforestation Raises Concerns Over Tree Survival

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the survival rate of trees planted under the Compensatory Afforestation (CA) in Assam being quite poor, a huge question mark has arisen on the utility of the entire exercise in the state.

CA is carried out as per the provisions of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, under which planting of tree saplings is compulsory in lieu of the forest lands being diverted.

However, the survival rate of the tree saplings thus planted in Assam has become a matter of huge concern.

As per official records, CA was carried out in 1,149.64 hectare (ha) land in Assam between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

But, the records reveal that the survival rate of the tree saplings is in the range of 45% to 90% only.

Sources cite lack of proper care like regular watering and fencing as the primary reasons for the low rate of surival of the saplings.

Interestingly, data reveals that states that receive less rainfall in comparison with Assam has fared better. For instance, the survival range of trees planted under CA is 90% to 100% in Chandigarh, 75% to 100% in Karnataka and 73% to 100% in Maharashtra.

With the survival range of 80-95%, Mizoram has emerged as the top performer among the north-eastern states in CA.

Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, CA was carried out in 2527.24 ha in Mizoram.

It may be mentioned that the Government of India had approved 780.36 ha forest land for non-forestry purposes in Assam from 2021-22 to 2025-26 under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.

Proposals 'submitted by states/union territories for diversion of forest land under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 are examined on a case-to-case basis in accordance with the provisions of the Adhiniyam and Rules and Guidelines, with due consideration to their likely impact on environment, forests and wildlife.

Diversion of forest land is permitted only in cases where it is unavoidable and site-specific and is restricted to the bare minimum extent of forest land required for the project.

Wherever diversion of forest land is unavoidable, prior approval of Central government for use of such forest land is subject to various conditions and mitigation measures. These include undertaking CA in lieu of the forest land being diverted, payment of Net Present Value (NPV), Soil and Moisture Conservation measures, Wildlife Management Plans, and Catchment Area Treatment (CAT) plans as applicable.

The Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAF) Act, 2016 and the CAF Rules, 2018 provide the statutory framework for mitigating the loss of forest cover and associated ecosystem services arising from the diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes.

Afforestation and other mitigation activities are undertaken by the states/union territories in accordance with the approved Annual Plan of Operations (APO), consistent with the provisions of the CAF Act, 2016, the CAF Rules, 2018, and the applicable rules and guidelines issued under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.

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