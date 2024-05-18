Assam: Compulsory Body Mass Index (BMI) tests for IPS & APS officers as well

Guwahati: Assam Police personnel have to go through the Body Mass Index (BMI) tests for the second consecutive year, as mentioned by the DGP Assam.

The police chief took to social media and said, “Assam Police Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of the body mass index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel, including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. We plan to give three months of time to all Assam Police personnel, including IPS and APS officers, until August 15th, and then start the BMI assessment in the next fifteen days. All those who are in the obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months to reduce weight (till November ends) and after that, the VRS option, except those who have genuine medical grounds like thyroid, etc. DGP Assam Police would be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16.”

A similar initiative was undertaken last year by the police department as well. The personnel who failed to meet the minimum requirements were given three additional months by the top brass for a second round of tests. The initiative was undertaken as per the order of the Chief Minister of Himanta Biswa Sarma to make the Assam Police force fit and ready for any action necessary.

Also Read: Purchase of green leaves: Bought leaf factories want a tangible SOP

Also Watch: