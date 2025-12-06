BPF Rules Out Pre-Poll Alliance With BJP for 2026 Assembly Elections

Gohpur: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has made its position clear ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, ruling out any possibility of a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made by BTC Deputy Chief and senior BPF leader Rihon Daimary during a victory celebration organised at Karai Guri in Gohpur.
Addressing party workers, Daimary said the BPF would enter the upcoming elections without aligning with any political party.
“BPF will not form any pre-poll alliance with any party,” he stated, emphasising that the organisation intends to retain complete independence throughout the electoral battle. He added that any post-poll understanding would depend on the mandate and the willingness of the leading party to work sincerely for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
On the contentious issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in Assam, Daimary clarified that the BPF had no opposition to their inclusion as long as the rights of existing tribal communities remain untouched.
“We have no objection as long as the current tribal groups are not affected,” he said.
Speaking on the recent attack on the BTC Secretariat, Daimary alleged that individuals linked to the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) were involved. He urged the state government to take strict legal measures against those responsible.
The programme was attended by several senior BPF leaders, including Executive Member of the Dhanashiri constituency, Fresh Mushahary and Chairman Tridip Daimary, along with a large gathering of party supporters.