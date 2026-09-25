Assam: Construction of another 6-lane bridge over Brahmaputra begins

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The construction of another bridge over the Brahmaputra, connecting Kuruwa in the Darrang district and Narengi in the Kamrup (M) district, has already begun. The bridge is part of the Guwahati Ring Road Project for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation.

According to NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) sources, the total length of the Guwahati Ring Road Project is 121.43 km with a capital cost of Rs 5729.47 crore. The length of the six-lane Kuruwa-Narengi bridge is 2.9 km. The work of the Guwahati Ring Road Project began in January this year, and the work of the bridge began recently.

The Kuruwa-Narengi extradosed bridge will be the tenth of its kind over the Brahmaputra River. Five bridges over the Brahmaputra are operational, and four have been under construction. The under-construction bridges are Jorhat-Majuli, Jogighopa second bridge, Palasbari-Sualkuchi and Dhubri-Phulbari.

The Kuruwa-Narengi extradosed bridge will have 28 foundations: 19 underwater and 9 on land.

The NHAI awarded the contract for the Guwahati Ring Road Project to Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd. The completion target of the Ring Road Project, including the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge, is January 2030. The project is under BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) toll mode.

Under the Guwahati Ring Road Project, the NH stretch from the Jayanagar underpass in Guwahati to the Jorabat junction will be developed into six lanes from the existing four lanes.

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