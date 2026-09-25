Northeast Records 3 Earthquakes on Sept 24; 51 Tremors Recorded in August

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Northeast, including Assam, experienced three earthquakes since 01:04 am on September 24. According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the first of the three earthquakes was in Assam. NCS also said that as many as 51 earthquakes occurred in the Northeast in August 2026. This is highest among the Indian regions.

Parameters of the three earthquakes that occurred today are (i) magnitude: 3.0 at 01:04:25 IST, latitude: 26.293 N, longitude: 93.087 E, depth: 10 km in the Karbi Anglong Region, Assam; (ii) magnitude: 2.7, at 06:05:17 IST, latitude: 27.373 N, longitude: 92.119 E, depth: 5 km in the West Kameng Region in Arunachal Pradesh; and (iii) magnitude: 2.6, at 09:46:53 IST, latitude: 25.544 N, longitude: 90.783 E, depth: 10 km in the West Khasi Hills Region in Meghalaya.

On the earthquakes in August this year, the NCS report said, "A total of 154 earthquakes occurred within Indian territory, out of which 40 earthquakes occurred in Maharashtra, 22 each in Himachal Pradesh and 14 in Arunachal Pradesh during the period. Out of 154 earthquakes, 47 and 51 earthquakes occurred in the North and Northeast regions, respectively. There was sparse activity in the central, eastern and southern parts of the country during August 1-31, 2026."

The breakup of earthquakes that occurred in the Northeast region in August this year is 14 in Arunachal Pradesh, nine in Assam, nine in Manipur, ten in Meghalaya, two in Mizoram, two in Nagaland and five in Sikkim.

Also Read: CEC Row: EC Members May Differ, But Final Decisions Are by Majority, Says CM Sarma