Assam contributes to over 60% of India’s tea output in August

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has contributed over 60 per cent of the total production of tea in August 2025 in the country.

According to the Tea Board of India's (TBI) report on estimated production of tea for August 2025, the country as a whole produced 170.12 million kg (mkg) - 79.48 mkg by big growers and 90.64 mkg by small growers. Assam alone produced 103.52 mkg in August this year - 54.50 mkg by big growers and 49.02 mkg by small growers.

The total production of 170.12 mkg of tea in the country comprises 148.62 mkg of CTC, 19.22 mkg of Orthodox tea and 2.28 mkg of green tea in August 2025.

According to the TBI, the country as a whole produced 184.45 mkg of tea in August 2024, which was 14.33 mkg more than the production in August 2025.

From January to August 2025, the country as a whole produced 811.56 mkg of tea. And of this, Assam's share is 402.57 mkg.

