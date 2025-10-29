Assam Crackdown: One More Significant Veer Lachit Sena Leader Detained in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Amidst an escalated chaos, the Assam Police took some serious steps further on Tuesday. A prominent member of the Veer Lachit Sena, Biplob Gogoi, was taken into custody. The reason for his detention has not been made public yet. No official report has been filed, nor have any comments been made regarding the arrest.

The arrest took place in an unexpected raid, where the police captured the accused. As the preliminary investigations are going on, the police are enquiring about Gogoi, expecting more information.

The Assam police recently made several significant measures against the organisation, and Gogoi's arrest is the recent development made to the accomplishment. Rantu Paniphukan, another member of the group, was detained by Dispur police in accordance with the case number 875/25 on Monday. Following the arrests two more significant members, including Tonmoy Chetia and Utpal Dutta were detained regarding the same case.

In the light of the numerous accusations, including kidnapping, extortion and criminal intimidation against the organising members, are allegedly connected to the arrest are taking place.

The Assam Chief Minister has taken a firm stand against the “organisational lawlessness under the social banners”. He gave strict orders to all the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take strong legal actions against anyone trying to disturbed the peace under the guides of any organisation.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh with the presence of other police officials from across the state, attended a meeting, where the police services claim that directives have been given to probe into incidents related to the ongoing high-profile incident involving the Veer Lachit Sena.