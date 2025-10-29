Horrific Accident Claims Three Lives Near Assam–Arunachal Border

Guwahati : A tragic road accident took place near the Karbi block area along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border in Biswanath district, claiming the lives of three persons, a young man and two teenage girls.

According to police sources, the deceased youth was reportedly carrying the two girls on his motorcycle when a tractor approaching from the opposite direction rammed into the bike. The collision was so intense that the motorcycle rider and both passengers died on the spot.