Horrific Accident Claims Three Lives Near Assam–Arunachal Border

Guwahati : A tragic road accident took place near the Karbi block area along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border in Biswanath district, claiming the lives of three persons, a young man and two teenage girls.
According to police sources, the deceased youth was reportedly carrying the two girls on his motorcycle when a tractor approaching from the opposite direction rammed into the bike. The collision was so intense that the motorcycle rider and both passengers died on the spot.
Police personnel reached the accident site shortly after the incident. However, the tractor involved in the crash fled the scene and has not yet been located. Authorities have recovered the damaged motorcycle and shifted the bodies of the deceased to the Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.
An investigation is underway to trace the vehicle and determine the circumstances leading to the collision.
The victims have been identified as Sahil Basumatary of Sonajuli, and Agni Narzari and Ragina Narzari of Rupajuli.