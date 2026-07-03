Assam Becomes First State to Commercially Produce Matcha Tea

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam has become the first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea, with production commencing at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia district

Sharing the milestone on Twitter , the Chief Minister said the achievement marks a new chapter in Assam's rich tea heritage and represents a major diversification of the state's tea industry.

"Your favourite Matcha brew will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister stated that the initiative is the result of a decade-long collaboration between India and Japan, through which Japanese expertise, specialised machinery and advanced Matcha production techniques were introduced to Assam's tea sector. He described the project as a resounding success of Indo-Japan cooperation and an important step towards innovation in the state's tea industry.

As per the state government, the first commercially produced batch of Matcha tea was sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre for Rs3,000, demonstrating encouraging market interest in the premium product.

Sarma said the introduction of commercial Matcha production is expected to strengthen the global reputation of the Assam Tea brand while creating new opportunities for tea growers and producers. With Matcha enjoying increasing popularity in international markets, the initiative is also expected to boost Assam's presence in the premium tea segment and reinforce its position as one of the world's leading tea-producing regions.