Assam Creates History with Record Government Appointments, Fulfilling Promise to the Youth

Guwahati: In a moment of pride for the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a historic achievement in public recruitment, declaring that the government has successfully upheld its promise of clean, transparent, and merit-based appointments.

With the declaration of ADRE and other results, Assam has set a new benchmark for fairness and accountability in public service recruitment. “Once again, we have delivered on our promise,” the Chief Minister said, highlighting that the state has gone beyond its initial goal of 1 lakh appointments, moving toward an impressive 2 lakh government jobs.