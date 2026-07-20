Flood Fury Grips Upper Assam; Four Rivers Flow Above Danger Mark

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts continues to worsen after heavy rainfall was recorded in Upper Assam and neighbouring states.

Following the heavy rainfall, four rivers, including the Brahmaputra River, were flowing above the danger mark on Sunday.

As per the CWC evening report, the Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level in Neamatighat in the Jorhat district. The Brahmaputra’s water level was 85.63 metres at Neamatighat at 6 pm, above the danger mark of 85.54 metres. The Brahmaputra River is showing a rising trend in Neamatighat and Tezpur. The water level in the stretch from Guwahati to Dhubri is, however, maintaining a steady trend.

The report further states that the Buridihing, Dikhow, and Disang rivers are also flowing above the danger mark, and the water levels in all three rivers are displaying a rising trend.

Flood waters have submerged some areas in Nazira’s Geleki. Floods have also affected several villages in Charaideo district. Flash floods were also reported from Sivasagar and Jorhat towns.

Regarding the flood situation, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on his X handle, “As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, Govt of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required. I have also directed my colleagues, Smt. Ajanta Neog, Shri Bimal Bora, Shri Keshab Mahanta and Shri Sushanta Borgohain to immediately reach the affected areas, supervise relief efforts and ensure that every affected family receives timely assistance. The safety and well-being of our people are our highest priority. I am monitoring the situation round the clock, and we will take every necessary step to protect lives and provide all possible relief. Provide all possible relief.”

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