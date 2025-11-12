Assam: CRPF Chief Pays Tribute to Martyred Constable Mahendra Laskar

Nagaon: The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, IPS, visited the residence of Head Constable Mahendra Laskar in Kunwariati village of Nagaon district's Kampur, on Wednesday, November 12, to pay homage to the braveheart who was martyred during a counter-insurgency operation in Jharkhand.

Laskar, a member of the 60th Battalion of the CRPF, lost his life in an IED explosion triggered by extremists on October 10, 2025, in the Edalbera region under Jarikelha Police Station, West Singhbhum district. The late-night blast claimed his life and left several of his comrades injured.