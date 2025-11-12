Assam: CRPF Chief Pays Tribute to Martyred Constable Mahendra Laskar

Nagaon: The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, IPS, visited the residence of Head Constable Mahendra Laskar in Kunwariati village of Nagaon district's Kampur, on Wednesday, November 12, to pay homage to the braveheart who was martyred during a counter-insurgency operation in Jharkhand.
Laskar, a member of the 60th Battalion of the CRPF, lost his life in an IED explosion triggered by extremists on October 10, 2025, in the Edalbera region under Jarikelha Police Station, West Singhbhum district. The late-night blast claimed his life and left several of his comrades injured.
During the solemn tribute ceremony, DG Singh laid a floral wreath and met the bereaved family members, expressing deep condolences on behalf of the CRPF. He was accompanied by senior officials, including Raja Srivastava (ADG, Northeast Sector), Jnanendra Kumar Verma (IG Operations), MLA Shashikanta Das (Raha), MLA Jitu Goswami (Barhampur), Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, CRPF personnel, and locals.
The Nagaon district administration rendered a formal salute to the fallen hero as the village mourned his loss. Remembered by locals as a humble and dutiful soldier, Laskar’s courage and dedication were praised by all present.
“His sacrifice will forever inspire the youth of Assam,” officials remarked, assuring that the nation would always honour his bravery and unwavering commitment to duty.