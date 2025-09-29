Assam: Debendranath Acharya Lives On Through His Words , Voice That Echoed Across Assam’s Literary Landscape

An intellectual force, Acharya wasn’t just a novelist but also a patriot and teacher who believed in the transformative power of words. His writings served as both mirror and guide, portraying society’s struggles while inspiring hope.

On this day, literary circles across Assam and beyond remember him not with grief, but with gratitude. His stories live on as timeless reminders of a man who wrote not just with ink, but with courage, compassion, and conviction.

Let us celebrate Debendranath Acharya not just for the books he penned, but for the voice he gave to countless unheard lives.