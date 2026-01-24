Assam decides to set up Centre of Excellence with WEF collaboration

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to set up a Centre of Excellence in the state in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed this after a threadbare meeting with the leadership team of WEF in Davos. "We have decided to set up a Centre of Excellence on a theme of both national and state importance, aligning Assam's development priorities with global practices and emerging economic trends," he said.

He further said, "We are also building a long-term partnership with this exceptional platform. So Assam can continue to leverage major WEF assets such as annual summits in Davos and elsewhere."

He also said that the Centre of Excellence will help the state design forward-looking policies, attract quality investment, and integrate more closely with the global value chains.

The CM also held a detailed meeting with PepsiCo's vice president and CEO regarding the planned expansion of the multinational company in Assam. "I convey our plan to ensure assured institutional credit to our potato farmers through an exclusive tripartite agreement between SBI, PepsiCo, and the Assam government. We also discussed the company's expansion plan in Assam, reviewed the progress of PepsiCo's Nalbari project, and how they would work more closely with our farming community," he stated.

During his various meetings with global industry leaders in Davos, the CM highlighted the Northeast's growing economic significance and noted that the region is witnessing rapid infrastructure expansion, which is reflected in rising cement consumption and increased industrial activities. He also pointed out Assam's untapped potential in sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, hydrocarbons, and agri-based industries.

Also Read: Midnight Chaos: Boko Congress Alleges BJP's Involvement in Voter List Fraud