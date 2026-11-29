A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA:A school building allegedly constructed by the Meghalaya government at Jalukpaham New Basti along the Assam-Meghalaya border under Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in Kamrup district was demolished by the Palasbari administration using a bulldozer on Friday, following an exclusive report in The Sentinel on November 9.

The demolition witnessed an emotional appeal from a group of local women, who tried to prevent the administration from pulling down the school building.

Breaking down in tears, they appealed to the officials to spare the institution, saying that they were poor people without government jobs or adequate financial means and that their children depended on the school for education.

"We are poor people. We do not have jobs like you. Our children will study here," they reportedly told the officials.

Their appeal reflected the difficult circumstances of border residents, who often depend on whatever basic facilities are available in their villages.

It also highlighted the sense of neglect among communities living along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where people continue to face uncertainty over territorial jurisdiction and inadequate developmental attention.

The Sentinel report, headlined "Meghalaya fills education gap in Assam border village" with the subheading "Newly inaugurated lower primary school at Jalukpaham gets teachers from neighbouring state", had highlighted the establishment of a lower primary school by Meghalaya at Jalukpaham New Basti, an area claimed to fall within Assam's territory, with teachers appointed by the neighbouring state.

The development has once again brought the long-standing territorial dispute between the two states into focus.

More than 50 villages along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the Palasbari, Chhaygaon and Boko areas have reportedly been affected by territorial and administrative disputes, with residents repeatedly raising concerns over alleged encroachment and Meghalaya's growing presence through educational institutions and other infrastructure.

Another major controversy in the border region concerns the construction of a concrete bridge over the Ukati river by the Assam Public Works Department with World Bank assistance at an estimated cost of Rs 3.42 crore.

The project was earlier halted following objections from the Meghalaya administration.

Officials of the Palasbari administration, along with representatives of the Public Works Department and Forest Department, had earlier visited the disputed stretch.

Following discussions with Meghalaya officials, it was decided that bridge construction would remain suspended until the matter was taken up at the government level.

The demolition at Jalukpaham has once again highlighted the complex situation faced by border communities.

While territorial claims remain unresolved, residents continue to seek protection of their land rights, basic facilities and adequate developmental attention.

The incident also underlines the need for a people-centric approach to resolving the border dispute without allowing ordinary families to suffer amid competing administrative claims.

Also Read: Assam Projects 1.67 Lakh Government Job Vacancies Over Next Five Years