STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Job market in Assam is expected to get a huge boost in the next five years if the state government's ambitious plan to fill up all existing and projected vacancies materialises.

Altogether 1,67,792 vacancies have been projected in various state government departments between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2031.

The projection is as per a department-wise vacancy assessment prepared for the second meeting of Task Force, which was constituted in May this year and headed by the chief secretary to prepare and monitor a roadmap for creating two lakh government jobs within five years.

The assessment, covering vacancies arising from existing vacant posts meant to be filled through direct recruitment and the retirement of serving employees, indicates a substantial recruitment requirement across 58 departments. The Assam Budget 2026-27 has targeted two lakh government jobs over the next five years.

Of the total projected vacancies, 1,18,157 are existing vacancies, while 49,635 posts are expected to fall vacant due to the retirement of employees during the period.

The figures indicate that the School Education, Medical Education & Research, Panchayat & Rural Development, Home & Political, and Health & Family Welfare departments together account for a major share of the projected vacancies.

The School Education Department accounts for the highest number of projected vacancies, with 81,091 posts. This includes 43,592 existing vacancies and 37,499 vacancies expected to arise through retirement.

The Medical Education & Research Department has projected 15,720 vacancies, including 15,418 existing vacancies and 302 retirement-related vacancies, followed by the Panchayat & Rural Development Department with 12,761 vacancies, comprising 12,175 existing vacancies and 586 retirement-related vacancies.

The Home & Political Department has a projected 8,529 vacancies, including 7,036 existing vacancies and 1,493 expected retirements.

Similarly, the Health & Family Welfare Department has 6,963 projected vacancies, including 3,930 existing vacancies and 3,033 retirement-related vacancies.

The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department has projected 6,668 vacancies, while the Higher Education Department has 5,043 vacancies, including 4,183 existing vacancies and 860 expected retirements.

Other departments with significant projected vacancies include Public Works (Roads & NH) with 3,315 posts, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department with 3,152, General Administration Department with 2,829, Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture Department with 2,357, and Public Health Engineering Department with 1,965.

The Agriculture Department has a projected 1,654 vacancies and Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department has 1,451 projected vacancies.

The Revenue & Disaster Management Department has 1,326 projected vacancies, while Water Resources Department has projected 1,275 vacancies, Woman & Child Development Department 1,197 vacancies, Transport Department 1,194 vacancies, and Irrigation Department 1,099 vacancies.

The year-wise assessment indentified 78,912 existing vacancies, and 9,399 vacancies are projected through retirements up to March 31, 2027.

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