Assam DGP G.P. Singh Issues Strictures to Uphold Law & Order in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam DGP G.P. Singh sought cooperation from all stakeholders to maintain law and order in the state.

In an instruction to the Guwahati Police Commission and the authorities of all ranges and districts, the DGP cited the recent incidents of criminal acts in which the victim and the accused belong to different communities. The DGP directed the police to proceed in absolute accordance with the law.

The DGP advised district police units, along with thana-level nagrik committees and district administrations, to engage in regular meetings with stakeholders from all communities to maintain harmony and amity amongst different communities.

The DGP also advised that there should be no space for any section of people to resort to instant justice or action beyond the law.. The field police units shall mandatorily ensure the rule of law under all circumstances, and failure to do so shall be viewed adversely and dealt with accordingly, the DGP said.

The DGP reiterated the commitment of the police to absolute adherence to the law and neutrality in its implementation.

