Assam DGP Suspects Conspiracy Behind Sonapur Incident, Notices Served to Vacate Tribal Belt Lands

GUWAHATI: Assam DGP GP Singh visited the Kachutoli area in Sonapur today. He said that he has sniffed the smell of a conspiracy behind the incident that occurred in the area yesterday.

On the other hand, the district administration served notices to several families in the area asking to vacate the land under their ‘unauthorized possession’ within three days.

According to the notice, the patta lands in question fall in the tribal belt, and the people in possession of the lands are neither recorded pattadars nor do they belong to the ‘protected class’. The administration served the notice to each of such ‘unauthorized landholders’.

The DGP said that the police registered a case on yesterday’s incident. “Investigation will reveal the facts if there was a conspiracy from any quarter. We have seen each of the group equipped with sticks, mechets, and stones. I doubted the group might have a plan to damage railway property. Many of those involved in yesterday’s incident have been detained. Their grilling is going on,” he said.

