Assam Government Waives Land Tax, Power Bills and Eases Insurance Claims for Flood-Hit Residents

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the state government waived land tax (khajna) for the people of flood-affected Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in this financial year, besides the waiving of power tariff for the month of July of consumers who consumed less than 300 units. The government held a meeting with 46 insurance companies for the speedy settlement of insurance claims for flood-affected people.

The Chief Minister said, "The central government has already instructed the insurance companies for the speedy disposal of insurance claims. We have held a meeting with 46 insurance company heads and decided that the insurance companies would appoint a nodal officer and a district officer in each of the four flood-affected Upper Assam districts. The insurance companies will also set up 24X7 help desks to help people. The insurance companies said that they would dispose of insurance claims with minimal scrutiny of documents. If the individuals who died in the floods had life insurance policies, the insurance companies would not insist on a death certificate. They will dispose the claims based on government reports."

The Chief Minister said, "The government will release Rs 15,000 each to 85,000 families who had their houses severely damaged in the flood from August 3. If needed, the government will release another Rs 10,000 to each of them on August 10. The government will also release Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh to each of the damaged anganwadi kendras for renovation."

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